St Albans headteacher wins national award

PUBLISHED: 15:15 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 16 September 2020

Headteacher Matthew Gauthier of Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans has won a silver award at the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Picture: Samuel Ryder

A St Albans headteacher has received a teaching award in recognition of his success.

Matt Gauthier of Samuel Ryder Academy has been announced as a prestigious silver winner in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards. He was nominated for the Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School category.

Due to government guidelines, Matt was presented his award from Claire Robins OBE, CEO of Scholars Education Trust in a small ceremony, in front of the Year 8 students, who were the first primary students to attend Samuel Ryder Academy when it was converted to an all-through school.

The award’s ceremony was via video link and live streamed to every classroom in the school so the community could share in the celebration.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, recognising the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have.

