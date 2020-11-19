Hertfordshire care workers’ outstanding achievements celebrated in annual awards

Images from the individually held awards were displayed at the main event, held on Friday (November 20). Picture: HCPA Archant

Care workers from across Hertfordshire have been recognised for their outstanding achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic at the tenth annual Hertfordshire Care Awards.

In the run up to the main county-wide event, care homes from across the county staged their very own care awards. Picture: HCPA In the run up to the main county-wide event, care homes from across the county staged their very own care awards. Picture: HCPA

Held by the Hertfordshire Care Providers Association (HCPA), the awards were delivered virtually on November 20 and shared inspiring stories, thanks and celebrations.

In the run up to the event, care homes from across the county staged their very own care awards. Care providers were able to orchestrate their own socially distanced event recognising their wonderful staff and the work they have done throughout the year.

Each provider was given an outstanding achievement plaque to display at their premises, in a nod to the fantastic work they have conducted in these unprecedented times.

Footage from the individual celebrations was sent to HCPA to be embedded into the annual awards. The presentation was live-streamed across the county and saw a host of VIP guests send messages of support throughout the presentation.

Care providers across Hertfordshire were celebrated in the awards on Friday (November 20). Picture: HCPA Care providers across Hertfordshire were celebrated in the awards on Friday (November 20). Picture: HCPA

Guests included the director of adult care services for Hertfordshire, Chris Badger and Herts county council’s executive member for adult care and health Cllr Richard Roberts.

Celebrity well-wishers sent messages of thanks, including appearances from actor John Challis as his character ‘Boycie’ from Only Fools and Horses, as well as American TV personality Perez Hilton. Guests were also treated to performances from the Choir on the Green, West End star Amy Bird, Hertfordshire-based band The Kingmakers and many more entertainers.

Wesley Strahan-Hughes, head of operations for HCPA and host of the awards, said: “It really was a labour of love this year putting together a live, online event rather than our usual ceremony we have been staging for 10 years.

“We were overwhelmed with the contributions from celebrities and music acts coming forward to give their own time to say thank you to Hertfordshire’s excellent care staff.

“We are proud to have been able to showcase the wonderful key workers we have working in care in our county and the companies that are supporting them in this challenging year; they have all been outstanding, and all care providers in Hertfordshire deserve the recognition they have received through our awards for their outstanding achievement.”

Through the awards, the HCPA celebrates the successes of care providers and showcases why care in the private, voluntary and independent sectors in the county is outstanding.

HCPA chief executive Sharon Davies said: “At a time when our care providers have been stretched and tested to their very limits, we felt it was more important than ever to celebrate and reward all of the excellent work they and their teams have been implementing across the county.

“The Hertfordshire Care Awards go some way to recognising their achievements. They also enable us and our partners to show our appreciation for all of the sacrifice and hard work that they have made throughout 2020.”

For more information on the work of the HCPA, visit hcpa.info.