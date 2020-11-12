Hertfordshire Community Foundation launches appeal to help save local lives this winter

"HCF's winter appeal will ensure support gets to the people and families who really need it, particularly over the festive period."

A Hertfordshire-wide grant making charity is raising vital funds to help the county’s residents who are suffering during the pandemic.

Helen Gray, Foundation Director for Hertfordshire Community Foundation.

Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF) is expecting this winter to be exceptionally tough, especially for those facing food and fuel poverty or feeling isolated.

Helen Gray, the foundation’s director, said: “Each year Hertfordshire Community Foundation runs a winter appeal to help local people who are faced with choosing between heating and eating.”

The foundation has seen an increase in the demand for support from this appeal. “This year we know that the pandemic has had a serious impact on a lot of people’s finances leaving many more local people struggling to make ends meet,” Helen added. “It has also left countless more people feeling lonely and experiencing isolation and mental health problems.”

She further explained that the consequences of the pandemic cannot be underestimated, as people experience food and fuel poverty, having to go without hot meals or living in dangerously cold conditions, as well as feeling increasingly isolated.

"It has also left countless more people feeling lonely and experiencing isolation and mental health problems."

“HCF’s winter appeal will ensure support gets to the people and families who really need it, particularly over the festive period,” Helen said. “We are so grateful to the people in Hertfordshire who have given to our appeal in the past, and this year their support is needed more than ever to help people survive this winter.”

There are an estimated 8.4 million people in the UK who struggle to get enough to eat. In Herts, more than 200 people sleep rough every night and an estimated 25,000 children live in poverty, according to HCF.

ONS statistics show that in 2017/18, there were 795 excess winter deaths due to poor living conditions, which will be exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

Donations to the appeal will be used to provide vital grants to cover fuel and food costs, activities to reduce loneliness and isolation, and to provide support to help those in need to access specialist services and community groups.

Donations can be made via HCF’s website, by bank transfer or by sending a cheque.

Further donation information can be found at hertscf.org.uk/giving-general