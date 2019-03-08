Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have your say on future of hospital services in west Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 11:02 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 27 June 2019

West Herts Hospitals Trust and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group are holding board meetings on the future of hospitals in west Herts. Picture: Danny Loo

West Herts Hospitals Trust and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group are holding board meetings on the future of hospitals in west Herts. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

Draft plans have been published outlining the future of hospitals in west Herts.

The draft of the strategic outline case (SOC) for transforming hospital sites in St Albans, Watford and Hemel Hempstead will be considered at two separate board meetings on Thursday, July 11.

West Herts Hospitals Trust (WHHT) and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (HVCCG) are seeking the public's views on the draft SOC, which will make a case for £350 million to be used to renovate existing hospital services in west Herts.

Their preferred option, indicated by a joint board meeting last month, provides the greatest amount of investment in Watford General Hospital, with some refurbishments and enhancements at Hemel Hempstead and St Albans City.

You may also want to watch:

WHHT will hold a meeting from 9am to 10.30am at the Executive Meeting Room, The Restaurant, Watford General Hospital.

HVCCG will meet from 2pm to 4pm at Stanborough Centre, 609 St Albans Road, Watford.

Both meetings are open to the public, and anyone who wants to give their views can make submissions to either board.

Written submissions of up to 500 words must be submitted by 8am on Monday, July 1, and anyone wanting to make a representation in person should notify WHHT or HVCCG by 8am on the same date.

To make a representation or a written submission email governance@whht.nhs.uk for West Herts Hospitals Trust or hertsvalleysccg.corporate.office@nhs.net for Herts Valleys CCG.

To view the SOC go to westhertshospitals.nhs.uk/about/strategicoutlinecase.asp or hertsvalleysccg.nhs.uk/future-plans/your-care-your-future/developing-hospital-services

Most Read

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

Most Read

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Have your say on future of hospital services in west Hertfordshire

West Herts Hospitals Trust and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group are holding board meetings on the future of hospitals in west Herts. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans City Youth girls win Buntingford tournament

St Albans City Youth's under-nine girls celebrate at the Buntingford festival

St Albans homeless street cafe temporarily closed

The sign outside Centre 33 in St Albans.

Hertfordshire needs waste and recycling ‘super sites’ to keep up with demand

A need for waste and recycling 'super sites' in Hertfordshire has been identified.

Car crash closes M1 near Redbourn in early hours

The M1 was closed near Redbourn at about 1.30am, but reopened at about 3.15am, after a car crash. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists