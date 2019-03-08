Have your say on future of hospital services in west Hertfordshire

West Herts Hospitals Trust and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group are holding board meetings on the future of hospitals in west Herts. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Draft plans have been published outlining the future of hospitals in west Herts.

The draft of the strategic outline case (SOC) for transforming hospital sites in St Albans, Watford and Hemel Hempstead will be considered at two separate board meetings on Thursday, July 11.

West Herts Hospitals Trust (WHHT) and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (HVCCG) are seeking the public's views on the draft SOC, which will make a case for £350 million to be used to renovate existing hospital services in west Herts.

Their preferred option, indicated by a joint board meeting last month, provides the greatest amount of investment in Watford General Hospital, with some refurbishments and enhancements at Hemel Hempstead and St Albans City.

WHHT will hold a meeting from 9am to 10.30am at the Executive Meeting Room, The Restaurant, Watford General Hospital.

HVCCG will meet from 2pm to 4pm at Stanborough Centre, 609 St Albans Road, Watford.

Both meetings are open to the public, and anyone who wants to give their views can make submissions to either board.

Written submissions of up to 500 words must be submitted by 8am on Monday, July 1, and anyone wanting to make a representation in person should notify WHHT or HVCCG by 8am on the same date.

To make a representation or a written submission email governance@whht.nhs.uk for West Herts Hospitals Trust or hertsvalleysccg.corporate.office@nhs.net for Herts Valleys CCG.

To view the SOC go to westhertshospitals.nhs.uk/about/strategicoutlinecase.asp or hertsvalleysccg.nhs.uk/future-plans/your-care-your-future/developing-hospital-services