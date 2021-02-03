St Albans market revamp: Have your say

Published: 11:27 AM February 3, 2021

Stalls at St Albans' historic Charter Market could be replaced with gazebos as part of a major revamp.

Artists' impressions of how the market could change have now been released as part of a public consultation.

Traders, shops on St Peter's Street, residents and other local businesses and organisations are being urged to have their say.

The district council, which runs the market. says the scheme will give the market a modern, dynamic appearance, help with its post-Covid recovery, and avoid the need for the diesel-powered mini-tractors used to transport the old stalls.

During the pandemic, traders have been erecting their own gazebos to make the market more Covid-secure, but these are in a mix of colours and lack the blue and yellow conformity of the old stalls.

How the Charter Market might look in the future by market trader Hannah Sessions. - Credit: SADC

Cllr Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, tourism and culture, said: "Our plans for the Charter Market are intended to give it a new lease of life when it is fully operational again, and also to improve the city centre environment.

"This will help our businesses recover from the pandemic when Covid restrictions eventually ease.

“Modernising the market by providing attractive gazebos in matching colours will greatly enhance the look and atmosphere of St Peter’s Street on market days.

“We’re now talking with a range of stakeholders about these ambitious plans. Most importantly, we want to get the traders on board as they are what the market is all about.

“We want to ensure we have their support for our proposals as well as the city’s retail sector, shoppers, residents and visitors. I urge everyone to take part in the consultation and give their views.

“The market hasn’t undergone a major facelift like this for many, many years and we believe our plans will be a major improvement.”

Give your views on the changes here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CharterMarketSurvey.

Traders are also being consulted about new policies intended to make the operation of the market fairer and more transparent.



