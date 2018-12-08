Advanced search

Have your say on St Albans’s bus services

PUBLISHED: 07:47 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:47 10 December 2018

Representatives from Uno and Arriva will attend a meeting where the public can ask questions about the St Albans bus service. Picture: St Albans district council

Bus companies are holding a public meeting in St Albans to let residents know about the available services.

Representatives from Uno and Arriva, as well as members of Herts county council’s network and travel planning team, will attend a meeting of St Albans council’s planning, resources, housing and commercial scrutiny committee on Wednesday, January 9. Members of local bus users’ groups will also contribute to the discussion.

Residents and organisations can submit questions beforehand to be aired by the committee’s chair Cllr Roma Mills.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the council chamber at the Civic Centre from 7pm.

Questions should be emailed to scrutiny@stalbans.gov.uk by 5pm on Wednesday, January 2. They can also be sent by post to the Scrutiny Officer, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peter’s Street, St Albans AL1 3JE.

