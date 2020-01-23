Have your say on future of St Albans playground

A consultation is being held on the future of Bernards Heath playground in St Albans. Picture: David Pearce Archant

A public consultation is being held on proposals for a new playground in Bernards Heath, St Albans.

The charity Let's Play at Bernards Heath is working to revitalise the heathland's play area, and residents are invited to have their say on the plans.

A consultation event will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 1, at St Saviour's Church Hall. Members of the public can view the initial designs for the playground, learn about the plans, and help identify potential sources of financial support.

The charity's website states: "We aim to completely regenerate the play area with new flooring and equipment, and create a positive impact on our community.

"Parts of the playground were installed in the 1990s. The play area is very well used by the local community and deserves a much-needed revamp."

Refreshments and entertainment will be on offer on the day.