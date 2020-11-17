Police hunt teenager wanted in connection with St Albans stabbing
PUBLISHED: 14:07 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 17 November 2020
Archant
Police have finally named the suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in St Albans.
Kai Henry-Smith, 17, is wanted in connection to a serious assault in the Grindcobbe area of St Albans on Wednesday November 4 in which a man in his 20s was hospitalised with a non life-threatening injury.
You may also want to watch:
Eyewitnesses reported armed police in the area, and the force helicopter was deployed.
Officers attended and traced the victim to a nearby address, but failed to apprehend the person responsible.
Following extensive enquiries by officers to locate Henry-Smith, an appeal is being made to the public to help locate him.
You can report information on his whereabouts online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 .
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.