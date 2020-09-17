Advanced search

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman?

PUBLISHED: 14:58 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 17 September 2020

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman? Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman? Picture: Herts police

Archant

Have you seen missing Modelene Wobidike, reported missing from St Albans this week?

The 39-year-old was last seen in the city centre at 3.50pm on Saturday, August 22.

She is described as black, of medium build and 5ft 2ins.

Modelene was last seen wearing a black dress. She often wears a headscarf, and ornate jewellery such as bangles and rings.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Jenny Brown, manager of the force’s Locate team, said: “We have made extensive enquiries in order to locate Modelene but so far these have proved unsuccessful.

“Modelene is vulnerable and lives a transient lifestyle, meaning she has links to Watford, south London, central London and the West End, as well as Horley and Reigate in Surrey.

“We are doing all we can to trace her so we can ensure she is safe and well. Please get in touch if you have any information.”

If you believe you are with Modelene now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately quoting reference 473 of August 22.

If you have seen Modelene since she was reported missing or have information about her whereabouts, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency line on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Last chance to stop quarry at former Hatfield Aerodrome?

Ellenbrook. Picture: Tasha Parkin

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman?

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman? Picture: Herts police

St Albans father raising awareness of rare brain condition that almost killed him

Ben George with daughter Taylor. He is raising awareness of a rare brain condition.

Faith Focus: Looking for hope in the future

Fran Fletcher.

Sally Army bike ride to Brighton for charity

The Salvation Army church is having a charity bike ride.