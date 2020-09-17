Have you seen this missing St Albans woman?

Have you seen missing Modelene Wobidike, reported missing from St Albans this week?

The 39-year-old was last seen in the city centre at 3.50pm on Saturday, August 22.

She is described as black, of medium build and 5ft 2ins.

Modelene was last seen wearing a black dress. She often wears a headscarf, and ornate jewellery such as bangles and rings.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Jenny Brown, manager of the force’s Locate team, said: “We have made extensive enquiries in order to locate Modelene but so far these have proved unsuccessful.

“Modelene is vulnerable and lives a transient lifestyle, meaning she has links to Watford, south London, central London and the West End, as well as Horley and Reigate in Surrey.

“We are doing all we can to trace her so we can ensure she is safe and well. Please get in touch if you have any information.”

If you believe you are with Modelene now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately quoting reference 473 of August 22.

If you have seen Modelene since she was reported missing or have information about her whereabouts, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency line on 101.