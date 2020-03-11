Advanced search

Have you seen missing Remay from St Albans?

PUBLISHED: 14:35 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 11 March 2020

Police are asking for help to find a missing St Albans girl.

Remay Sutherland, 15, was last seen yesterday evening (Tuesday March 10) at her home.

She is believed to have links to London and Borehamwood.

She is around 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build, with blonde shoulder length hair.

Remay was last seen wearing grey leggings, a grey jumper, a fur coat and might be carrying a small pink bag.

If you have seen her since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire constabulary's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with her now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

