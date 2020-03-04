Have you seen missing Samantha Findlay from Harpenden?

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a woman who has gone missing from Harpenden.

Samantha Findlay, 34, has links to Harpenden and Wheathampstead.

She was last seen on Monday in the village of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, wearing black leggings, a black long sleeved top, a black coat and black trainers.

She is described as being around 5ft 4ins, and of slim build.

If you have seen Samantha since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with her now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.