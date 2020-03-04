Advanced search

Have you seen missing Samantha Findlay from Harpenden?

PUBLISHED: 16:41 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 04 March 2020

Samantha Findlay from Harpenden is missing.

Samantha Findlay from Harpenden is missing.

Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a woman who has gone missing from Harpenden.

Samantha Findlay, 34, has links to Harpenden and Wheathampstead.

You may also want to watch:

She was last seen on Monday in the village of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, wearing black leggings, a black long sleeved top, a black coat and black trainers.

She is described as being around 5ft 4ins, and of slim build.

If you have seen Samantha since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with her now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

Most Read

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans primary school set to double number of reception places

St Peter's Primary School in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans primary school set to double number of reception places

St Peter's Primary School in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Have you seen missing Samantha Findlay from Harpenden?

Samantha Findlay from Harpenden is missing.

Make Mother’s Day special with wine

Celebrate Mother's Day with a bottle of wine!

Crane mix-up causes mayhem at St Albans market

A crane blocking the depot has caused disruption to St Albans market traders today. Picture: Laura Bill

Verulam Reallymoving looking forward to 2020 being a bigger and better year than ever before

Some of the 2020 Verulam Reallymoving squad at the season launch with the squad's sponsors. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Police ask for help after a St Albans assault

Police are appealing for help after an assault. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24