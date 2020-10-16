Halloween fun with Rennie Grove

Those looking to have a hoot this Halloween need look no further than the seasonal activities on offer from Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

For the youngsters and the young-at-heart, there’s a Pumpkin Carving Competition. For just £5, crafty carvers can enter their creepy creations into one of three categories: Best Pumpkin, Scariest Pumpkin or Comedy Pumpkin. The winner of each category will receive a hamper of trick or treat sweets.

To enter, simply sign up to a category on the Rennie Grove website and you will receive an email with all the details. The closing date for entries is noon on Friday October 30 and judging will be carried out by Rennie Grove’s own fiendish fundraisers, with winners announced during the afternoon.

Gemma Ralph, senior community fundraiser at Rennie Grove said: “We’re looking for creativity, imagination and originality, but above all the idea is for everyone to take part and have fun, while making a small contribution to help keep our nurses caring.”

For more mysterious fun, join Rennie Grove for a special Halloween-themed virtual mystery evening on Saturday October 31. The Monster Smash is set in New Jersey in an ‘imposing but somewhat derelict’ Victorian mansion and follows the fancy-dress loving, rather strange occupants as they prepare to receive trick or treaters. Then a sinister discovery is made near the wood chipper outside…

To find out what happens next, join the Monster Smash evening which will be held on Zoom. Tickets cost £6 per person and must be booked online in advance. Full details of how to take part will be sent to you along with the plot and suspect profiles to check out ahead of the evening. So why not sign up for all the family and watch the mystery unravel?

“We hope that people will join us for these fun seasonal activities,” said Gemma. “All money raised will help fund Rennie Grove’s care for local families with life-limiting illness, which is more important now than ever. So please, pop a pumpkin or two in your shopping trolley and round up some super-sleuths for a Halloween to remember.”

To find out more and sign up, please go to www.renniegrove.org/PumpkinCarving and www.renniegrove.org/MonsterSmash