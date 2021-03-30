Egg-celent Easter bonanza comes to St Albans

Published: 4:50 PM March 30, 2021

Running from 3pm each day for the Easter holidays, Christian hopes that passers-by who play along will make a charitable donation to Hattie's Hedgehogs - Credit: Christian Bianchini

Easter fun has come to a residential street in St Albans.

Christian Bianchini started fundraising outside his home at 30 Lattimore Road, St Albans on Saturday.

Running from 3pm each day for the Easter holidays, Christian hopes that passers-by who play along will make a charitable donation to Hattie's Hedgehogs, which can be done via contactless or the provided QR code.

The aim of the game is to stand on the eggs on the floor, which makes a rabbit appear. Match four pairs of rabbits to win a Creme Egg prize, which is delivered via a chute.

Creme Eggs are awarded to winners by a chute - Credit: Christian Bianchini

Sacha Bedford from Hatfield-based Hattie's Hedgehogs praised Christian's "lovely offer", as the charity is currently fundraising for a van and dedicated 'hogspital': "With a proper treatment building for them, it would mean I can then accept volunteers and therefore help more hedgehogs.

"Hattie's Hedgehogs became a registered charity in the summer of 2020 but funding has really been difficult during this pandemic and so this was something to make me smile!"

Hattie's Hedgehogs - Credit: Hattie's Hedgehogs



Christian said of his fundraising: "I have lived in Lattimore for over a year and discovered the community around here is amazing and super kind.

"I was amazed how everyone care to each others during the lockdown season and, with Easter approaching, I wanted to keep giving something back and make the whole 'not-normal' experience that everybody is going thought a bit less sad."

Participants in the Easter fundraiser will each win a Creme Egg, and have the opportunity to donate to Hattie's Hedgehogs - Credit: Christian Bianchini

Christian added: "I picked Hattie's charity to support an individual and hard working person that can use the money for good and save animals."

To follow more of Christian's charity fun, you can like his dedicated Facebook page.