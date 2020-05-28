Plans for eight flats in place of St Albans bungalow refused

A 3D image of what the new flats will have looked like in Hatfield Road if approved. Picture: Cedarwood Developments Ltd. Archant

Plans to demolish a bungalow in St Albans to make way for eight flats have been refused by a St Albans District Council planning committee, as councillors believed it would cause an “over-development of the site”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The application, made by Cedarwood Developments Ltd, would have seen the eight two-bedroom flats replace an existing bungalow in Hatfield Road,

Objector and Hatfield Road resident Sarah Button joined the Planning Committee for Central St Albans in its webcast meeting to “represent 57 households” in Hatfield Road and Pinewood Close.

She said: “In summary, we are concerned that permitting this development will set a precedent for more of this type of design of build which will be detrimental to the character of an area we call home.

“We’ve seen other planning applications along this road refused – front dormers, blocks of maisonettes, flats and inappropriate plans which would have a detrimental cumulative impact to the area.

“I see no reason that this should be approved.”

You may also want to watch:

She also cited the lack of provision for trees on the site and parking issues which could be caused by the development.

In support of the application, planning inspector Andrew Boothby wrote to the committee.

He said in his written submission: “This is a highly sustainable development providing seven additional dwellings within the existing built up limits of St Albans and – given the significant land supply deficit in the district – sites like this should be supported for the valuable contribution they can make to local housing.

“The officers’ report recognises this and we respectfully request that members do the same.”

The recommendation was to approve the application, however the committee voted to refuse it, with reasons including “the provision of inadequate sized units, and parking ratio of one space per unit, and the proposal representing an over-development of the site”.

It was also deemed it would result in a poor standard of living for future occupants.

The application was refused unanimously by the planning committee.

In 2018, an application to convert the same bungalow into four flats was approved.