Advanced search

Parking restrictions farce returns in Hatfield Road

PUBLISHED: 11:51 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 31 July 2020

Social distancing measures in place on Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Social distancing measures in place on Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Archant

Weeks after highways bosses imposed excessive parking restrictions in St Albans’ Hatfield Road, they were back to inflict more chaos this week.

The controversial parking restrictions were brought in by Herts county council (HCC) last month to aid social distancing but triggered a deluge of complaints from businesses.

Barriers had been installed closing off parking bays between Sutton Road and Clarence Road in a bid to widen pedestrian throughfares.

Traders in Hatfield Road rely on customers driving to purchase supplies of Halal and Asian goods not available elsewhere locally, and the restrictions had a massively detrimental effect on their trade.

You may also want to watch:

But following intervention from local Lib Dem district councillors, the county council removed some of the restrictions.

Then this week the farce began all over again after HCC decided to improve the quality of the barriers.

Contractor Ringway were working to out-of-date maps and re-implemented some of the previous restrictions.

They have since returned to restore the revised status quo.

Clarence ward councillor Chris White said: “The HCC plan now is to reduce the restrictions to three patches: one opposite Cavendish and Albion; one outside Tesco; one opposite Morrisons. All have issues to a degree but the last is the one where we are getting most complaints.

“Fleetville is not like central St Albans - it’s steady trickle shopping rather than the city centre rush so the social distancing issues are close to trivial and don’t need any help.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Most Read

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Parking restrictions farce returns in Hatfield Road

Social distancing measures in place on Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Harpenden rocket scientist is over the moon about award nomination

Rocket scientist Dr Rajan Bedi has been nominated as Great British Entrepreneur of the Year.

Area Guide: The quaint Hertfordshire village of Ayot St Lawrence

George Bernard Shaw's home Shaw's Corner at Ayot St Lawrence. Picture: Alan Davies

Quick test helps stop the spread of the virus

NHS TEST AND TRACE: Clinical contact caseworker Sarah Hartle

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams