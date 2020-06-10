Advanced search

Appeal after dispute leaves man with serious injuries in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:29 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 10 June 2020

A man in his 40s sustained serious injuries during a dispute with a group of men outside the Jamie Mosque and Bangladesh Islamic Centre in St Albans. Picture: Google

A man in his 40s sustained serious injuries during a dispute with a group of men outside the Jamie Mosque and Bangladesh Islamic Centre in St Albans. Picture: Google

A man in his 40s received serious injuries, including a fractured rib, following a dispute with a group of men in St Albans.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

It happened at the Jamie Mosque and Bangladesh Islamic Centre in Hatfield Road at around 11.35pm on Thursday, June 4.

The victim suffered injuries including a fractured rib and he is still in hospital.

It is believed that a small group of men were involved.

Neighbourhood Inspector Andy Wiseman said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact us, as we know there were people at the Islamic Centre on Thursday evening.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to make contact so we can piece together exactly what happened prior to the man receiving these injuries.”

He added: “We do not believe this to be a hate crime. All parties have an affiliation to the mosque.

“We are thoroughly investigating this incident and will be looking to take positive action against those responsible for this serious assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Wadsworth from the Local Crime Unit directly via email at paul.wadsworth@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 914 of June 4.

