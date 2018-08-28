Advanced search

Ban for Hatfield man who did 110mph in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 January 2019

A Hatfield man has been banned from driving.

A Hatfield man has been banned from driving after hitting 110mph on a dual carriageway in St Albans.

Towfiqul Mannan, 34, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on December 13 and pleaded guilty to speeding.

The court heard how he had been driving an Alfa Romeo 159 on the A414 on March 24.

Mannan was caught doing 110mph by a calibrated speedo when the limit was 70mph.

He was fined £500.

Mannan, of Briars Wood, must also pay victim services £50 and costs of £85.

He was banned from driving for 28 days.

In total he must pay £635.

