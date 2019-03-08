Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World members donate unwanted clothes to charity

Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World groups collected bags of unwanted clothing for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Slimming World Archant

Slimming World members in Hatfield and Welham Green raised nearly £9,000 by donating clothes they had slimmed out of to charity.

The groups collected 372 bags of clothes, shoes, homeware and accessories as part of the Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw, in honour of Slimming World’s 50th birthday.

The bags will be donated to Cancer Research UK, and each of the filled bags is worth around £25 to the charity.

Amy and Kirsty, who run the Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World groups, said: “We can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect. We knew our members were amazing but we didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort - wow!

“Seeing members donate their too-big clothes is just the cherry on top for us as consultants. We are so proud of our members and their efforts. They really do put their heart into everything they do.”