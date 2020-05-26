Advanced search

Hatch happily returns to Holywell Hill

PUBLISHED: 11:11 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 26 May 2020

Hatch-on-the-hill is back open today for take away. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans café Hatch-on-the-Hill has re-opened today for take away cakes and coffees.

The wooden boards were taken down from the windows over the weekend and the café is set up to safely serve and respect social distancing.

There is a one-way system and a station for customers to put on their own lid.

The sun is shining, the staff are smiling and from tomorrow, there will be a greater range of food on offer.

