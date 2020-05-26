Hatch happily returns to Holywell Hill
PUBLISHED: 11:11 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 26 May 2020
Archant
St Albans café Hatch-on-the-Hill has re-opened today for take away cakes and coffees.
You may also want to watch:
The wooden boards were taken down from the windows over the weekend and the café is set up to safely serve and respect social distancing.
There is a one-way system and a station for customers to put on their own lid.
The sun is shining, the staff are smiling and from tomorrow, there will be a greater range of food on offer.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.