Football club donates pitch to St Albans primary school
- Credit: Skyswood Primary
A St Albans primary school has scored a new pitch thanks to a local grassroots football team.
Harvesters FC donated four rolls of artificial turf to Skyswood Primary School after re-laying some of their own 3D pitches.
The Skyswood school field is out of bounds during the winter months as it becomes too wet and muddy, so the all-weather surfacing will make a massive difference in expanding the play space available.
Some of the extra garden space will be used to develop an outdoor reading area that has been designed by a group of Year 6 children.
Each roll weighed more than a tonne so Skyswood were delighted when Philip Grimble, the manager of Hertfordshire Tools Company phoned to offer their services as a community gesture.
You may also want to watch:
Headteacher of Skyswood Bob Brindle said: “We’ll make great use of the turf. The school are really appreciative of Harvesters’ donation and the support that we received from HTC.
“It’ll certainly make a massive difference during those months when our school field is out of action.”
Most Read
- 1 Quarantine hotel set up in St Albans
- 2 Harpenden constituency to go under proposed boundary changes
- 3 George Street traders call for permanent pedestrianisation as street closure debate continues
- 4 COVID makes houses Hertfordshire's hottest properties
- 5 Eclipse: How and when to watch the partial solar eclipse on Thursday
- 6 Free lunchtime concert at St Peter's Church in St Albans
- 7 5K running initiative celebrates first anniversary and global reach
- 8 Efficiency measures sought for Watford Hospital redevelopment to keep project within budget
- 9 Say this secret phrase and get a free pint for the first game of the Euros
- 10 St Albans and Harpenden named among UK's most expensive places to buy property