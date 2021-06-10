News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Football club donates pitch to St Albans primary school

Laura Bill

Published: 1:55 PM June 10, 2021   
Skyswood Primary

Children of Skyswood Primary School receiving the turf with the help of HTC. - Credit: Skyswood Primary

A St Albans primary school has scored a new pitch thanks to a local grassroots football team.

Harvesters FC donated four rolls of artificial turf to Skyswood Primary School after re-laying some of their own 3D pitches.

The Skyswood school field is out of bounds during the winter months as it becomes too wet and muddy, so the all-weather surfacing will make a massive difference in expanding the play space available.

Some of the extra garden space will be used to develop an outdoor reading area that has been designed by a group of Year 6 children.

Each roll weighed more than a tonne so Skyswood were delighted when Philip Grimble, the manager of Hertfordshire Tools Company phoned to offer their services as a community gesture.

Headteacher of Skyswood Bob Brindle said: “We’ll make great use of the turf. The school are really appreciative of Harvesters’ donation and the support that we received from HTC.

“It’ll certainly make a massive difference during those months when our school field is out of action.”

St Albans News

