Harpenden vet dies after nearly 30 years working in town

Alistair Poole vet surgery in Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A Harpenden vet has died after running a practise in the town for more than 27 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alistair Poole ran the eponymous small animal veterinary surgery in Luton Road, and sadly passed away on Sunday, October 14.

You may also want to watch:

A statement from his wife Sue and sons George and Ed was posted to the surgery's website, thanking the people of Harpenden for their support over the years.

The statement said: "It is with deepest regret that we have to inform you that Alistair died on Sunday.

"We would like to assure you that the practice will continue as normal under the wonderful care of his dedicated and talented team."

Alistair graduated from the University of Glasgow in 1985, and started work shortly after at a mixed practice in St Albans before deciding to focus on small animals. The Harpenden property became available in 1991, and Alistair opened his own practice in 1992.