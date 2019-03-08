Advanced search

Harpenden vet dies after nearly 30 years working in town

PUBLISHED: 12:26 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 29 October 2019

Alistair Poole vet surgery in Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View

A Harpenden vet has died after running a practise in the town for more than 27 years.

Alistair Poole ran the eponymous small animal veterinary surgery in Luton Road, and sadly passed away on Sunday, October 14.

A statement from his wife Sue and sons George and Ed was posted to the surgery's website, thanking the people of Harpenden for their support over the years.

The statement said: "It is with deepest regret that we have to inform you that Alistair died on Sunday.

"We would like to assure you that the practice will continue as normal under the wonderful care of his dedicated and talented team."

Alistair graduated from the University of Glasgow in 1985, and started work shortly after at a mixed practice in St Albans before deciding to focus on small animals. The Harpenden property became available in 1991, and Alistair opened his own practice in 1992.

