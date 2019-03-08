Harpenden trespassing incident causing train delays between London St Pancras and Luton

A trespasser on the Thameslink line near Harpenden is causing delays between St Albans City and Luton this evening. Picture: Danny Loo ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Thameslink train services are subject to delays and cancellations due to reports of a trespasser on the line between St Albans City and Luton stations this evening.

Disruption between London St Pancras and Luton is currently expected to continue until 9pm due to a trespassing incident near Harpenden.

The station is still being served in both direction, but services have been affected.