Harpenden trespassing incident causing train delays between London St Pancras and Luton
PUBLISHED: 18:05 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:04 01 November 2019
©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved
Thameslink train services are subject to delays and cancellations due to reports of a trespasser on the line between St Albans City and Luton stations this evening.
You may also want to watch:
Disruption between London St Pancras and Luton is currently expected to continue until 9pm due to a trespassing incident near Harpenden.
The station is still being served in both direction, but services have been affected.