Advanced search

Harpenden trespassing incident causing train delays between London St Pancras and Luton

PUBLISHED: 18:05 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:04 01 November 2019

A trespasser on the Thameslink line near Harpenden is causing delays between St Albans City and Luton this evening. Picture: Danny Loo

A trespasser on the Thameslink line near Harpenden is causing delays between St Albans City and Luton this evening. Picture: Danny Loo

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Thameslink train services are subject to delays and cancellations due to reports of a trespasser on the line between St Albans City and Luton stations this evening.

You may also want to watch:

Disruption between London St Pancras and Luton is currently expected to continue until 9pm due to a trespassing incident near Harpenden.

The station is still being served in both direction, but services have been affected.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

St Albans’ spectacular space themed fireworks display at Verulamium Park

The St Albans 2019 fireworks specacular will take place at Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Pink Soul.

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

St Albans’ spectacular space themed fireworks display at Verulamium Park

The St Albans 2019 fireworks specacular will take place at Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Pink Soul.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Travelling on Thameslink services tomorrow? Beware of speed restrictions due to high winds

Rail operator Govia Thameslink is warning passengers that Thameslink, Gatewick Express and Southern services could see emergency speed restrictions in place tomorrow due to high winds. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden trespassing incident causing train delays between London St Pancras and Luton

A trespasser on the Thameslink line near Harpenden is causing delays between St Albans City and Luton this evening. Picture: Danny Loo

Sustainable St Albans receives donation from ukulele group

Ver Players donated �1,500 to Sustainable St Albans.

Convincing score if slightly disappointing performance sees Harpenden beat Saffron Walden

Mark Hoefield was on the scoresheet for Harpenden against Saffron Walden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Man injured after falling off ladder in St Albans

A man was injured after falling off a ladder in French Row, St Albans. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists