Disruption on trains due to Harpenden points failure

Harpenden Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A points failure at Harpenden station is causing disruption to trains running through the station between London St Pancras and Luton.

⚠️#TLUpdates - Trains between London St Pancras International and Luton may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.



Please check your journey before you travel.



ℹ️Live service updateshttps://t.co/KolKPYrkDc — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) August 12, 2019

Trains on this line may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Disruption is expected to continue until 9am.

Tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Train services between St Pancras and Bedford for Luton Airport Parkway.

Network Rail engineers are on their way to the site.