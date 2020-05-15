Harpenden Town Football Club calls on other sports clubs to support Rennie Grove

Harpenden Town FC chairman Roman Motyczak is taking part in their 926 mile challenge. Archant

Members of Harpenden Town Football Club are putting their spare time off the pitch to good use by raising much-needed funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

They will be covering 926 miles, either on foot or by bike, to show their support for the local hospice care charity.

926 miles is the distance from their club to the other 20 football grounds in the Spartan South Midlands Premier division including London Colney FC, Colney Heath FC and Leverstock Green FC. They hope to raise £1,000 for Rennie Grove.

Club chairman Roman Motyczak explained: “As a football club we are part of the community and we want to give back in some way. It has been a tradition since I have been involved with the club that for the final game of the season we give the gate proceeds from our final home match to a charity and this season it would have been Rennie Grove. We would hope to get the 926 miles done between us by the end of May.”

He added: “To other sports clubs, why not follow our example and get all of your members who are out there completing other exercise activities to club together and complete all of those activities for worthwhile purpose?”

Claire Redrup, community and events fundraising manager at Rennie Grove said: “We are so grateful to Roman and everyone at Harpenden Town FC who is taking on this epic challenge for Rennie Grove. Our hospice at home nurses are working tirelessly in west Herts and Bucks to care for patients and their families. We need to raise £20,000 per day in order to keep our vital services available to local patients and their families so any support from the community is hugely appreciated.”

She continued: “If your sports team feels inspired by Harpenden Town FC and would like to take on a challenge too, our fundraising team will be on hand to support you. Please email community@renniegrove.org or call 01442 890222.”

If you would like to support the Harpenden Town FC fundraising challenge you can visit the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harpendentownfcputsinthemiles