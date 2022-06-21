Superheroes assemble for Harpenden's Summer Carnival

Thousands of people flocked to Harpenden to celebrate the return of an annual summer tradition.

Organised by the town council and local Round Table, the free carnival was an action-packed day of activities and entertainment based on a superheroes theme.

This year's event was in aid of the Children’s Ward & NICU at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, The Harpenden Trust and the Mayor’s charities: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and The Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

Particular highlights of the day were the Savills dog show, superheroes fitness on stage, outdoor games and archery, Hurst children’s theatre show, and Monkey Business Circus performers.

The Extreme Bike Show proved to be a real show-stopper – stunts and tricks performed in the arena by Europe’s number one mountain bike and BMX demonstration team. Children were also delighted to see their favourite superheroes walking around the Common, posing for photos and chatting to the crowds.

The fabulous main stage, this year sponsored by Harpenden’s Musicale, included diverse performances from the talented Reverbs Ukulele Band, Juke Box Rock and Roll, and Toffees & Piers Nolan.

Harpenden Town Mayor Cllr Lisa Scriven said: “The Harpenden Carnival is a wonderful summer tradition and the town council is excited to continue our partnership with Harpenden Round Table to bring this fantastic community event to Harpenden. This event is a real highlight for residents and while supporting some incredible charities.”

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

