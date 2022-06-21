News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Superheroes assemble for Harpenden's Summer Carnival

person

Laura Bill

Published: 11:34 AM June 21, 2022
Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Thousands of people flocked to Harpenden to celebrate the return of an annual summer tradition.

Organised by the town council and local Round Table, the free carnival was an action-packed day of activities and entertainment based on a superheroes theme.

This year's event was in aid of the Children’s Ward & NICU at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, The Harpenden Trust and the Mayor’s charities: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and The Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

Particular highlights of the day were the Savills dog show, superheroes fitness on stage, outdoor games and archery, Hurst children’s theatre show, and Monkey Business Circus performers.

The Extreme Bike Show proved to be a real show-stopper – stunts and tricks performed in the arena by Europe’s number one mountain bike and BMX demonstration team. Children were also delighted to see their favourite superheroes walking around the Common, posing for photos and chatting to the crowds.

The fabulous main stage, this year sponsored by Harpenden’s Musicale, included diverse performances from the talented Reverbs Ukulele Band, Juke Box Rock and Roll, and Toffees & Piers Nolan.

Harpenden Town Mayor Cllr Lisa Scriven said: “The Harpenden Carnival is a wonderful summer tradition and the town council is excited to continue our partnership with Harpenden Round Table to bring this fantastic community event to Harpenden. This event is a real highlight for residents and while supporting some incredible charities.”

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Carnival 2022.

Harpenden Carnival 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins


Harpenden News

Don't Miss

Is the sun setting on St Albans' Green Belt?

Fears sun could be setting on St Albans Green Belt

Laura Bill

person
Ye Olde Fighting Cocks has undergone a major refurbishment.

Major refurbishment completed at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks

Laura Bill

person
A police officer in a fluorescent jacket, standing in front of a police car.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man charged with alleged Hemel Hempstead assaults and vehicle crime spate

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Mushrooms were growing through the ceiling in a flat in Telford Court.

Telford Court resident reveals reality of life in the tower block

Laura Bill

person