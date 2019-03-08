Harpenden teenager auction historic St Albans pictures for expedition

Lucas Connolly is fundraising for a World Challenge trip to Botswana. Picture: Submitted by Kathy Connolly Archant

A Harpenden teenager is auctioning off historic pictures of St Albans to raise cash for an expedition of a lifetime.

Lucas Connolly is fundraising to go on a World Challenge Botswana trip with a team from Sir John Lawes School, where he will contribute to a local project such as a school renovation.

The 14-year-old needs £4,000 for the month-long expedition, which will take place in the summer of 2020 when he is 15.

There are six framed photographs for sale, all believed to have been taken around the early 20th century - of Holywell Hill, of a Red Lion Hotel, of the St Albans City FC team in 1913-14, of Chequer Street, of St Albans Clock Tower, and of a Rose and Angel shop.

Lucas is inviting bidders to text in their price for individual items, and the highest offer at the end of July will win.

His mother, Kathy Connolly, said: "It is a lot of money to raise in 18 months, but I am so impressed that they have the opportunity to do this."

The pictures were donated to the Connollys by neighbours who were moving from the area and having a clear out.

Lucas has been to Germany and France with Sir John Lawes, and away on family holidays, but Botswana will be the furthest he has travelled.

Kathy described the Botswana journey as the "opportunity of a lifetime".

She said: "He is incredibly excited at the prospect. There is valuable, really important benefits to this sort of challenge.

"The first is the pupils have to do all the fundraising with guidance and help from the school. That is such an important skill for them to take on in the future.

"They get a chance to visit places and get involved in projects that most people never get to. It is a fantastic opportunity."

Lucas will also be fundraising at the Harpenden Highland Gathering in Rothamsted Park on July 14, and a Larks in the Park at Batford Springs on June 30.

Find out more about World Challenge at www.weareworldchallenge.com/uk.

Place a bid by the end of July, or arrange to view the pictures, by texting 07736 065176.