'Tea & Memories' dementia café to be launched in Harpenden

A new support group for people living with dementia will be launched in 2020 by Harpenden Town Council.

The 'Tea & Memories' group will be hosted by Cornelia's Café, located at St Nicholas Church in Church Green.

Tea & Memories is a chance for those living with dementia, and their loved ones, to gather in a friendly, informal setting with complementary hot drinks and homemade cake.

The group will meet from 2pm to 3.30pm on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month starting on January 14. There will also be dementia-friendly talks and activities for attendees to partake in; the Town Council website will be updated with more details on these activities as the event dates near.

To learn more about the town council's dementia-friendly initiatives visit http://www.harpenden.gov.uk/dementia-friendly-town, call 01582 768278 or harpenden.town.council@harpenden.gov.uk.