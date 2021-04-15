Local talent packs out the bill for Harpenden festival

Published: 3:48 PM April 15, 2021

Emma McGrath will be performing at Festival on the Field. - Credit: Dan Kendall

Home-grown talent will be showcased by a Harpenden community music festival set to go ahead after lockdown eases.

The Festival on the Field, held at Sir John Lawes School playing field on Saturday July 3, features the likes of renowned mass karaoke band Massaoke, Madness tribute act One Step Behind and 24K Bruno, a Bruno Mars tribute complete with professional dancers.

Festival chairman Mark Hill said: “In addition to this array of talent, we are delighted to be showcasing some phenomenal local performers.”

Opening the festival this year will be up-and-coming indie rock band Stratton 5, who have garnered plenty of attention elsewhere, having been played on numerous local and international radio stations.

Stratton 5. - Credit: fionamccarthyphotography.co.uk/

Popular Harpenden-based covers group The Up and Overs are also part of the line-up. The band has been together in various guises for over 25 years, having met playing rugby at Harpenden. They play a diverse mix of covers from the last six decades.

Mark added: “The festival is very excited to announce that Harpenden born and bred Emma McGrath will also be playing this year.”

Emma first gained attention when she won the inaugural PRS Lynsey de Paul prize for song writing at the age of 15.

The Silent Minds EP followed in 2018 and lead single 'Love You Better’, co-written with Jimmy Hogarth (Amy Winehouse) featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday US playlist and has achieved over two million streams to date.

Follow up EP, ‘Keep Your Eyes Open’ was released in early 2020 to similar acclaim, achieving 13 Spotify New Music Friday playlists around the world. Lead single ‘Fall With You’ received Best New Pop accreditation from BBC Radio 1, and Emma went on to support Melanie Martinez on her UK tour.

“Who knew that Harpenden housed such a wealth of talent?” added Mark.

Festival on the Field back in 2018. - Credit: richardwashbrooke.com

As usual there will be a full fairground and a wide choice of refreshments on offer at this year’s event.

There will also be the opportunity to watch the Euros should England be playing that day.

Festival on the Field – which raises money for two Harpenden schools - will be held on the Sir John Lawes School playing field in Manland Way, Harpenden.

More information and tickets are available from www.festivalonthefield.co.uk