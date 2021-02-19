News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Swordsman from Harpenden launches memoir

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:58 PM February 19, 2021   
Harpenden swordsman Andy Wilkinson is launching his book this month. 

Harpenden swordsman Andy Wilkinson is launching his book this month. - Credit: Supplied

A Harpenden swordsman is launching a memoir for aspiring actors, swordsmen, fight choreographers, film directors and film lovers.

Andy Wilkinson, author of 'Take One, Action!' offers a sneaky peek behind the scenes of swordplay in film.

The Hertfordshire man has appeared in over seventy-three films, including many Hollywood blockbusters.

The book will appeal to theatre, film and fencing students, entertainment historians and those who thirst for an insight into the world of swordsmen and the art of making movies.

It also incorporates intriguing nuggets of information from both swordplay and film worlds, such as: Why do spiral staircases rise clockwise? Which Hollywood star was a British Army fencing champion? Where did the term slapstick originate? 

You may also want to watch:

Andy is the only UK sword master to win the world title at the prestigious International World Artistic Fencing Championships organised by the Federation Internationale d’Escrime and the Academie D’ Armes Internationale. 

The book is available from February 28 priced £9.99.

Most Read

  1. 1 The latest court results from the St Albans area
  2. 2 COVID figures decline for St Albans as vaccination centre achieves national recognition
  3. 3 St Albans' Club Batchwood hailed as one of best performing COVID vaccination centres in Britain
  1. 4 St Albans Extinction Rebellion member found guilty over 2019 London protest
  2. 5 Sandringham School to become national teaching school hub
  3. 6 Remembering the Hurdy Gurdy Man
  4. 7 City centre road closures: is permanent pedestrianisation a possibility?
  5. 8 We can't expunge history, says landlord of The Black Boy pub
  6. 9 Commemorating 560 years since the Second Battle of St Albans
  7. 10 Green light for landmark development in St Albans city centre
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inside one of the pods which will be used by homeless people in St Albans.

New 'pods' to help St Albans homeless this winter

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Mary with her daughter, Jenny, and grandchildren Eve and Josh

Birthday vaccine for St Albans woman

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Mountain biker on Roman wall in Verulamium Park

Verulamium Park

Using Verulamium Park's Roman ruins as bike ramp is 'clearly unacceptable'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Marshalswick South councillor Richard Curthoys.

Tory councillor suffers Facebook backlash after 'sarcastic' post

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus