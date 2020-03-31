Advanced search

Harpenden church upgrades video-conferencing as 100 join Sunday service

PUBLISHED: 16:57 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 31 March 2020

A Harpenden Sunday service reached 100 people in their homes, as services turn virtual amid coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied

A Harpenden Sunday service reached 100 people in their homes, as services turn virtual amid coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Churches in Harpenden are set to upgrade their streaming service to treble the amount of households they can reach virtually after one hundred tuned in to a church service on Sunday.

Following the restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Church of England bosses have closed churches.

These new measures have made normal worship impossible and has forced church leaders to look at other ways to offer services.

One hundred households joined Rev Dennis Stamps, Harpenden’s rector, for the first virtual communion service on Sunday morning.

He said: “At times like this the support and comfort of the church and community are even more important that normal.

“We wanted to do something where people could see each other and get a sense of community rather than simply placing a video on social media for people to watch.”

Working together, the three churches in the Parish – St Nicholas, St Marys and All Saints – set up a meeting using the business video conference tool Zoom.

You may also want to watch:

The service included live music from organist Chris Muhley and virtual hymns led by St Nicholas’ director of music, Marie Price.

“We had no idea how popular the service would be,” continued Rev Stamps.

“We had the full 100 households throughout the service and we know there were many people who couldn’t get into the meeting.

“All the more remarkable as many of our congregation have never used video conferencing before.

“We’ll be upgrading our package so that we have 300 lines available next week.”

Anne-Marie Kramer, who attended the service from her living room, said: “It so wonderful to be able to see other people and to join in with the hymns and other parts of the service.”

Dennis and his team are already planning next Sunday’s service which will take place at 11am and can be accessed from https://us04web.zoom.us/j/773146699.

Anyone needing assistance in Harpenden amid the spread of the virus can contact Harpenden Cares, Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm on 01582 460457.

You can find out more information on it’s services at harpenden.gov.uk/harpendencares.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans City remain in dark as National League suspend season indefinitely

St Albans City remain in limbo after the National League suspended the season indefinitely. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Harpenden church upgrades video-conferencing as 100 join Sunday service

A Harpenden Sunday service reached 100 people in their homes, as services turn virtual amid coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden councillor on how the town’s volunteer service started and exceeded expectations

Harpenden Cares organisers leading by example with virtual meetings while volunteering for the vulnerable in the community. Picture: Mary Maynard
Drive 24