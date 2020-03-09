Major investment in cycle security at Harpenden train station

More than £135,000 is being invested in new, more secure cycle parking at Harpenden train station.

Govia Thameslink Railway has been awarded funding from the Department for Transport, via the walking and cycling charity Sustrans, to make a series of improvements for cyclists across its rail network.

Hertfordshire county council has also contributed funding for the scheme, costing just over £135,000.

Harpenden currently has two areas for bicycle storage.

GTR will be increasing security for cyclists by installing a compound with an entry and exit access system, plus improvements to CCTV coverage.

Ten cycle storage spaces will be added where the existing cycle hoops are.

GTR's head of environment Jason Brooker said: 'By improving cycle facilities at Harpenden station, we hope to encourage more rail users to use pedal power as part of their commute. Getting to the station by bike is not only good for the environment, but it has multiple health benefits for the cyclist. We also hope that people will feel more confident leaving their bikes at the station thanks to the new compound and improved CCTV coverage.'

Jason said: 'We would like to thank the Department for Transport and Hertfordshire county council for their support in funding this project.'

Anita Konrad, England director at Sustrans, said: 'Combining walking and cycling with rail helps people reduce their reliance on the car and makes for healthy journeys. The shift towards more sustainable modes of transport can also go a long way to alleviating congestion and air pollution in our towns and cities. We hope the new cycle scheme will encourage more people to choose cycling as part of their everyday journey.'

HCC's Derrick Ashley, cabinet member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the economy, said: 'We were very pleased to support funding for this scheme, which will encourage rail users to travel to the station by bicycle.'

Rail, cycling and walking minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: 'Cycling to your nearest station to catch a train to work or school is a great way to keep healthy, reduce emissions and help make our towns and cities vibrant places to live. I'm delighted that as a direct result of Government funding more passengers across the GTR network are able to park their bikes securely, making greener travel more convenient.'