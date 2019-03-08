Harpenden's Southdown Festival proceeds donated to charity

Charles Alexander from The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Irvine Hunter and Tony Hedigan with money raised at Southdown Festival in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied Archant

Organisers of the Southdown Festival in Harpenden handed over £4,000 to charity thanks to donations from local pubs.

Di McCurley, Diana Brindlecombe, Nick Luckett and Sarah Rider with money raised at Southdown Festival in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied Di McCurley, Diana Brindlecombe, Nick Luckett and Sarah Rider with money raised at Southdown Festival in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

The festival, which was held in September, raised £3,913, but was rounded up to £4,000 by Plough & Harrow landlady Sarah 'Sid' Rider and The Carpenters Arms landlord Tony Hedigan.

The money was split evenly between The Harpenden Trust and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Sid presented the cheque for The Harpenden Trust to volunteers Di McCurley and Diana Brindlecombe and care fund chair Nick Luckett.

Nick said: "A big thank you for this. It means we can continue to support less advantaged families in Harpenden."

Southdown Festival committee member Irvine Hunter went into London with Tony Hedigan to present the other cheque to Charles Alexander, chairman of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, outside the Royal Marsden Hospital.