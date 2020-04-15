Advanced search

Harpenden Society presents annual architectural awards

PUBLISHED: 06:59 16 April 2020

The Harpenden Society presented its annual awards to buidings of architectural merit in the town. Picture: The Harpenden Society

The Harpenden Society presented its annual awards to buidings of architectural merit in the town. Picture: The Harpenden Society

The Harpenden Society has presented its annual awards for buildings of architectural merit in the town.



This year, the society’s plaque went to Fairvew for the Welcombe House and associated development on the old Harpenden House Hotel site on Southdown Road,

A certificate of merit was also presented to Harpenden Cricket Club for the refurbished pavilion, and three letters of commendation were given to the Salvation Army for their newly expanded building, to Sean Coleman for thatching two cottages overlooking Hatching Green and to the recently expanded Skye Opticians.



The awards are judged by a selection of society members, chaired by Penny Ayres, who assess nominations for any building completed in 2019, ahead of the announcement in early April.

The first Harpenden Society plaque was presented 40 years ago to what is now Brown’s Hair Salon.





