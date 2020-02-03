Advanced search

Harpenden Society opens award to all residents

PUBLISHED: 12:43 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 03 February 2020

The Harpenden Society has opened its awards to all residents, rather than just society members. Picture: The Harpenden Society

The Harpenden Society has opened its annual awards to all residents in Harpenden, rather than just society members.

For more than 40 years, the society has given awards for buildings and site developments in the town, with only members eligible for nominations.

This year, any resident can make a nomination as part of the society's efforts to attract a younger demographic. The awards will be announced at the annual general meeting in April, followed by official presentations to the winners.

Any building or development can be nominated providing it was completed in 2019, has architectural merit and benefits the town's residents.

The society is also holding its first public meeting of the year on Thursday, February 27, with MP Bim Afolami as guest speaker.

To make a nomination go to www.harpendensociety.org or email awards@harpendensociety.org by March 31.

Harpenden Society opens award to all residents

