Snowy community volunteer scheme returning to Harpenden

HTC are bringing the Snow Angels scheme back for Harpenden. Picture: Amy Hanson Archant

A frosty initiative is returning for its second year after it proved to be snow problem at all for selfless Harpenden residents.

Harpenden Town Council (HTC) is reinstating the Snow Angels scheme for the 2019 to 2020 winter. This is an example of a path cleared by the Snow Angels. Picture: HTC Harpenden Town Council (HTC) is reinstating the Snow Angels scheme for the 2019 to 2020 winter. This is an example of a path cleared by the Snow Angels. Picture: HTC

Harpenden Town Council (HTC) is reinstating the Snow Angels scheme for the 2019 to 2020 winter after it went down a storm in its inaugural year.

There were more than 30 households and businesses who became Snow Angels in 2018, which means volunteering to clear snow and ice from pedestrian routes during a cold snap.

They spread 120 bags of grit and shovelled dozens of footpaths during the season's treacherous weather.

Harpenden Town Mayor, Cllr Brian Ellis, said: "Snow Angels is a terrific initiative that brings together the community and facilitates an important service for Harpenden."

Sign up for the coming season by visiting www.harpenden.gov.uk/snow-angels

All volunteers are provided with the necessary equipment, including a hi-vis vest, some protective gloves, a snow shovel and grit and are covered by HTC's public liability insurance - as long as they sign and adhere to a risk assessment.