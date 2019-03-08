Snowy community volunteer scheme returning to Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 14:34 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 16 September 2019
A frosty initiative is returning for its second year after it proved to be snow problem at all for selfless Harpenden residents.
Harpenden Town Council (HTC) is reinstating the Snow Angels scheme for the 2019 to 2020 winter after it went down a storm in its inaugural year.
There were more than 30 households and businesses who became Snow Angels in 2018, which means volunteering to clear snow and ice from pedestrian routes during a cold snap.
They spread 120 bags of grit and shovelled dozens of footpaths during the season's treacherous weather.
Harpenden Town Mayor, Cllr Brian Ellis, said: "Snow Angels is a terrific initiative that brings together the community and facilitates an important service for Harpenden."
Sign up for the coming season by visiting www.harpenden.gov.uk/snow-angels
All volunteers are provided with the necessary equipment, including a hi-vis vest, some protective gloves, a snow shovel and grit and are covered by HTC's public liability insurance - as long as they sign and adhere to a risk assessment.