Police issue safety advice after spate of car thefts in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:14 23 November 2018

Police are warning members of the public to be vigilant

Archant

Criminals have been targeting Harpenden in a spate of car thefts around the town.

There have been ten thefts from vehicles in Harpenden since the start of November, especially in the north and south.

Items stolen include sunglasses, small change, laptops and dashcams - which were not always left on display.

It is opportunistic as in all cases so far police officers have found no evidence of damage to the vehicles, and CCTV has shown the criminals walking along roads trying door handles.

Telltale signs, which thieves look out for, include untriggered self-folding wing mirrors.

Herts police have urged drivers to distrust automatic keyfobs and manually check their cars are locked, parking in a well-lit place with CCTV.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

