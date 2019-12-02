'There is no Planet B!' Young activists hold climate strike protest in centre of Harpenden

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre. Archant

Schoolchildren were out in force making their voices heard in support of the first Harpenden Climate Strike.

Their aim was to raise awareness throughout the community of the severity of the climate crisis and to encourage local politicians to listen to their concerns and take action.

Pupils from Sir John Lawes, Katherine Warington School and Crabtree Junior School spent their lunchtime waving banners and shouting slogans at passing motorists - many driving petrol-guzzling four-by-fours.

Speaking on behalf of the Sir John Lawes Climate Action Group, who organised the event, Jess Swapp from Year 13, said: "We were very pleased to see so many pupils from local schools and members of the community join us for Harpenden's first climate strike. As young students, almost none of us will get a vote in the forthcoming election - this is why we need those that can vote to think about our future, and local and national politicians to represent us and our concern for our threatened world.

"Our Climate Action Group is working hard to raise awareness and introduce new initiatives to promote sustainability in schools, including a uniform swap shop and talks from environmental leaders to educate the school and the community on the climate crisis. We need the climate emergency to take priority - we don't have long left to fix it."

Jacob Townley from KWS said: "Right now we are littering and we don't care, we walk on past thinking we are only one person and that it won't affect the world. We think we can't make a change but we can.

"The climate change protest was a message to say that we are not going to sit here idly by letting our future and our homes be destroyed."

Joining the youngsters on the front line was Harpenden Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Sam Collins, who said: "The whole 'There is no Planet B' line is already something of a cliche but it's true and seeing all those young people out on a chilly day really should bring that home to everyone.

"These young people are campaigning for their own future and wellbeing, more people, more adults need to take the climate crisis seriously, and take real action. I certainly plan to."

Harpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura Bill Harpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura Bill

Harpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura Bill

