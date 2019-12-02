Advanced search

'There is no Planet B!' Young activists hold climate strike protest in centre of Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 December 2019

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.

Archant

Schoolchildren were out in force making their voices heard in support of the first Harpenden Climate Strike.

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.

Their aim was to raise awareness throughout the community of the severity of the climate crisis and to encourage local politicians to listen to their concerns and take action.

Pupils from Sir John Lawes, Katherine Warington School and Crabtree Junior School spent their lunchtime waving banners and shouting slogans at passing motorists - many driving petrol-guzzling four-by-fours.

Speaking on behalf of the Sir John Lawes Climate Action Group, who organised the event, Jess Swapp from Year 13, said: "We were very pleased to see so many pupils from local schools and members of the community join us for Harpenden's first climate strike. As young students, almost none of us will get a vote in the forthcoming election - this is why we need those that can vote to think about our future, and local and national politicians to represent us and our concern for our threatened world.

"Our Climate Action Group is working hard to raise awareness and introduce new initiatives to promote sustainability in schools, including a uniform swap shop and talks from environmental leaders to educate the school and the community on the climate crisis. We need the climate emergency to take priority - we don't have long left to fix it."

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.

Jacob Townley from KWS said: "Right now we are littering and we don't care, we walk on past thinking we are only one person and that it won't affect the world. We think we can't make a change but we can.

"The climate change protest was a message to say that we are not going to sit here idly by letting our future and our homes be destroyed."

Joining the youngsters on the front line was Harpenden Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Sam Collins, who said: "The whole 'There is no Planet B' line is already something of a cliche but it's true and seeing all those young people out on a chilly day really should bring that home to everyone.

"These young people are campaigning for their own future and wellbeing, more people, more adults need to take the climate crisis seriously, and take real action. I certainly plan to."

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.

Harpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura BillHarpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura Bill

Harpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura BillHarpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura Bill

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

‘There is no Planet B!’ Young activists hold climate strike protest in centre of Harpenden

Harpenden schoolchildren held a climate emergency strike in the town centre.

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Tank the Oaklands College tortoise gets new home at St Albans campus

Tank the Oaklands College tortoise was given a new enclosure at the St Albans campus by contractors Willmott Dixon. Picture: Oaklands College

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

St Albans farmers ‘devastated’ after turkey sign destroyed by vandal

Charlie Deacon and Georgia Lindstrom with their turkeys at Westwick Hall Farm in St Albans. Picture: Westwick Hall Farm
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists