Advanced search

Harpenden school teachers create face shields for NHS as cable company ramps up support

PUBLISHED: 11:56 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 09 April 2020

Joe Carey and his team have been making face shield for Harpenden Village Surgery. Picture: Joe Carey

Joe Carey and his team have been making face shield for Harpenden Village Surgery. Picture: Joe Carey

Archant

The design and technology department at a Harpenden school have been using their laser cutting facilities to create face shields for GP surgeries in the village, while a St Albans fibre optic company keeps the NHS connected.

Tony Neville who works in the FS Cables warehouse winding cable for an order which will be despatched tonight. Picture: FS CablesTony Neville who works in the FS Cables warehouse winding cable for an order which will be despatched tonight. Picture: FS Cables

Lead by teacher Joe Carey, Sir John Lawes School has been busy producing a much-need supply of laser cut face shields as doctors, nursers and carers across the country face a shortage of personal protective equipment during the continuation of the coronavirus outbreak.

So far the team have created around 275 face shields for doctors, nurses and other staff at The Village Surgery in Harpenden.

Joe told the Herts Ad: “We are open for a smaller group of students who are children of key workers, but this is very much a seperate enterprise.

“People in departments like ours have been called on to open up the use of our laser cutters to make these emergency items.

Joe Carey and his team have been making face shield for Harpenden Village Surgery. Picture: Joe CareyJoe Carey and his team have been making face shield for Harpenden Village Surgery. Picture: Joe Carey

“We were asked by a local GP practice to see if we could laser cut some face shields for them as they were dangerously low on stock.

You may also want to watch:

“On the first day we made 70 shields with a skeleton team of three members of staff – all working at least two metres apart!

“We do also have a student who has a 3D printer at home, and he has made about 40 which are going to a hospice in Herts,” he added.

Also doing their bit to help the NHS is St Albans company FS Cables, which has seen in influx of orders for hospitals.

As the coronavirus crisis continues, the business has seen a shift and is now supplying to more and more NHS trusts across the UK - as well as similar organisations overseas.

The company - which usually has staff based in an office setting as well as a warehouse -, is keeping up with demand, despite many employees working from home.

Manager Daniel Butterfield explained: “With the COVID-19 situation, things have changed.

“We’ve seen a reduction in orders, as businesses have closed or have had to furlough staff – but have supplied to many hospitals across the country over the last week, and are currently working to support the new Nightingale Hospitals opening up across the UK in the coming weeks.”

The cables supplied vary and are installed in hospitals for vital reasons, such as fire alarm systems, network infrastructure and security.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans headteacher shortlisted for prestigious award

Headteacher of Samuel Ryder Academy Matthew Gauthier has been shortlisted for the Headteacher of the Year Award. Picture: Courtesy of Samuel Ryder Academy

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

St Albans market traders say ‘thank you’ to loyal customers

Anthony Lewis Photography is one of many companies thanking its customers. Picture: Anthony Lewis Photography

Zoo Watch: Female elephants set to remember this spring after mammoth matchmaking at Whipsnade

ZSL Whipsnade Asian elephants are finding a way to pass the time amid the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

Most Read

St Albans headteacher shortlisted for prestigious award

Headteacher of Samuel Ryder Academy Matthew Gauthier has been shortlisted for the Headteacher of the Year Award. Picture: Courtesy of Samuel Ryder Academy

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

St Albans market traders say ‘thank you’ to loyal customers

Anthony Lewis Photography is one of many companies thanking its customers. Picture: Anthony Lewis Photography

Zoo Watch: Female elephants set to remember this spring after mammoth matchmaking at Whipsnade

ZSL Whipsnade Asian elephants are finding a way to pass the time amid the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Harpenden school teachers create face shields for NHS as cable company ramps up support

Joe Carey and his team have been making face shield for Harpenden Village Surgery. Picture: Joe Carey

Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House postponed

Cadets at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

Westminster Diary: Playing the waiting game is no longer an option

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper with a copy of The House Parliamentary newsletter.

‘It is the right thing to do’ – organisers postpone annual music festival

Willow volunteers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak last summer. The festival will now return in 2021. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard
Drive 24