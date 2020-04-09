Harpenden school teachers create face shields for NHS as cable company ramps up support

Joe Carey and his team have been making face shield for Harpenden Village Surgery.

The design and technology department at a Harpenden school have been using their laser cutting facilities to create face shields for GP surgeries in the village, while a St Albans fibre optic company keeps the NHS connected.

Tony Neville who works in the FS Cables warehouse winding cable for an order which will be despatched tonight.

Lead by teacher Joe Carey, Sir John Lawes School has been busy producing a much-need supply of laser cut face shields as doctors, nursers and carers across the country face a shortage of personal protective equipment during the continuation of the coronavirus outbreak.

So far the team have created around 275 face shields for doctors, nurses and other staff at The Village Surgery in Harpenden.

Joe told the Herts Ad: “We are open for a smaller group of students who are children of key workers, but this is very much a seperate enterprise.

“People in departments like ours have been called on to open up the use of our laser cutters to make these emergency items.

Joe Carey and his team have been making face shield for Harpenden Village Surgery.

“We were asked by a local GP practice to see if we could laser cut some face shields for them as they were dangerously low on stock.

“On the first day we made 70 shields with a skeleton team of three members of staff – all working at least two metres apart!

“We do also have a student who has a 3D printer at home, and he has made about 40 which are going to a hospice in Herts,” he added.

Also doing their bit to help the NHS is St Albans company FS Cables, which has seen in influx of orders for hospitals.

As the coronavirus crisis continues, the business has seen a shift and is now supplying to more and more NHS trusts across the UK - as well as similar organisations overseas.

The company - which usually has staff based in an office setting as well as a warehouse -, is keeping up with demand, despite many employees working from home.

Manager Daniel Butterfield explained: “With the COVID-19 situation, things have changed.

“We’ve seen a reduction in orders, as businesses have closed or have had to furlough staff – but have supplied to many hospitals across the country over the last week, and are currently working to support the new Nightingale Hospitals opening up across the UK in the coming weeks.”

The cables supplied vary and are installed in hospitals for vital reasons, such as fire alarm systems, network infrastructure and security.