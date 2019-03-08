Pupil designs stained-glass window for new Harpenden Salvation Army building
PUBLISHED: 15:10 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 24 October 2019
A pupil from Harpenden who won a competition to design a stained-glass window for the Salvation Army's new building has seen it come to fruition.
Felicity White - who was in Year 12 at the time - won St George's School's in-house art competition to design the window, and spent two years working with Harpenden Salvation Army and Reading Stained Glass to see her design realised.
She said: "I'm really pleased with how it came out. It's been a really collaborative project. It's been such a privilege."
Felicity, who is now 18 and about to start studying history at Cambridge, researched the beliefs and work of the Salvation Army as inspiration for the window.
Central to her design is a representation of the Holy Trinity - a dove for the Holy Spirit, a cross for Jesus and a hand for God.
Bethany Community Church, which meets in the school hall, made a significant contribution to the cost of the window.