Harpenden’s Irene Woodcock who served in WWII set to celebrate 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 09:01 14 August 2020

Irene Woodcock from Harpenden turns 100 on August 14. Picture: Susan Dalton

Irene Woodcock from Harpenden turns 100 on August 14. Picture: Susan Dalton

A Harpenden woman is excited to be celebrating her 100th birthday today, despite coronavirus putting a pin in some of her plans.

Irene Woodcock reached the landmark birthday, with a small celebration with nearby family members.

Irene was born on August 14, 1920, in Bacton-on-Sea in Norfolk. She joined the Auxilary Territorial Service during the Second World War, serving in London during the blitz, the south coast and Bletchley Park.

She married Richard Woodcock, a Canadian soldier, in 1944, and joined him in Canada in 1946. Together, they raised a son, Brian and daughter Deborah.

When a job opportunity came up back in the UK in 1968, the family returned to live in Leceister for a few years, before moving to Harpenden in the 1970s. Richard sadly passed away in 2013.

Irene will be celebrating at her home with Brian and his wife, who still live close by in Hatfield.

Daughter Deborah, two grandchildren and one great grandchild, are living in New Zealand, and due to the current pandemic plans for them to visit and celebrate have been halted.

