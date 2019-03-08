Gallery

Participants' determination shines through at soggy Herts 10K in Harpenden

Herts 10K 2019 - happy faces at the finish line. Archant

The wind and rain didn't stop the 1,173 runners and walkers at Sunday's Herts 10K.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herts 10K 2019 - happy faces at the finish line. Herts 10K 2019 - happy faces at the finish line.

Starting and finishing in the grounds of Rothamsted Research in Harpenden - determined participants took on the multi-terrain route in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

The charity's flagship fundraiser draws in runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. The money raised through entry sign-ups and sponsorship goes towards the vital services the charity provides for local adults and children living with a life-limiting illness and their families across west Herts.

Andrew Hughesman initially signed up in January as part of a New Year's Resolution, but his reason for running changed after his grandad, John Stevens, passed away in February.

"My grandad was cared for in his home in Harpenden by Rennie Grove's hospice at home team. He struggled with cancer for over 11 years and without the help and support of the people at Rennie Grove, he would have found everyday tasks insurmountable."

Herts 10K 2019 - Jo Milligan and son Ross and daughters Justine, Cara and their partners. Herts 10K 2019 - Jo Milligan and son Ross and daughters Justine, Cara and their partners.

Clare Peacock's family live in Harpenden so knows how important Rennie Grove's services are. "I've had relatives who have needed hospice care so I'm here to support Rennie Grove and what they do for people in the local area."

It was district councillor Chris Davies' second year at the event: "Lawrence Levy, who started the Herts 10K, is a good friend of mine and I know Rennie Grove is a charity close to his heart. It's such a great event and it's amazing to see so many people supporting it."

Taking part for the first time was Jo Milligan with her son Ross and daughters Justine and Cara and their partners.

Rennie Grove cared for Jo's mum Marion Lawrence after she was diagnosed with motor neurone disease: "You don't know how much you will need a service like Rennie Grove's until the time comes. The nurses were incredible and took all the weight off by being there when we needed them, day or night."

Herts 10K 2019 - Lawrence Levy, Cllr Chris Davies and Dave Oh. Herts 10K 2019 - Lawrence Levy, Cllr Chris Davies and Dave Oh.

For St Albans resident Tash Underwood it was her second go taking on the Herts 10K but it was all new for Jason Oliveria, who said: "I've not done this before but Tash encouraged me to sign up. I didn't get a spot in the 2020 London Marathon but I'm happy to be running here today."

A group from Run Redbourn! assembled to take on the 10K challenge. Rachel Mackie, who started the running group in 2016, said: "We have connections with Rennie Grove and wanted to take part not just to get fit but to motivate each other and to raise funds for the charity."

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove, said: "I'd like to thank everyone who was involved. Thank you to our founding sponsor Levy Associates, headline sponsors Plowman Craven, P B Donoghue and Rothamsted Research for hosting the event. Thank you to Magenta Storage and St Hilda's School. Also thank you to all the volunteers and marshals who helped on the day."

Herts 10K 2019 - St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Rennie Grove director of fundraising Tracey Hancock Herts 10K 2019 - St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Rennie Grove director of fundraising Tracey Hancock

Herts 10K 2019 - Redbourn Runner Rowan Daly was the fastest. Herts 10K 2019 - Redbourn Runner Rowan Daly was the fastest.

Herts 10K 2019 - Redbourn running group Herts 10K 2019 - Redbourn running group

Herts 10K 2019 - Rennie Grove chief executive Stewart Marks. Herts 10K 2019 - Rennie Grove chief executive Stewart Marks.

Herts 10K 2019 - Rennie Grove Victoria Street shop volunteer Deborah Harris and husband Lawrence. Herts 10K 2019 - Rennie Grove Victoria Street shop volunteer Deborah Harris and husband Lawrence.

Herts 10K 2019 - St Albans-based Sherrards Solicitors. Herts 10K 2019 - St Albans-based Sherrards Solicitors.

Herts 10K 2019 - Steve Baldwin, pub manager of Water End Barn, ran the 10K after losing 3.5 stone. Herts 10K 2019 - Steve Baldwin, pub manager of Water End Barn, ran the 10K after losing 3.5 stone.

Herts 10K 2019 - Tash Underwood and Jason Oliveria. Herts 10K 2019 - Tash Underwood and Jason Oliveria.

Herts 10K 2019 - 85-year-old Andy Bell finishing the 10K walk. Herts 10K 2019 - 85-year-old Andy Bell finishing the 10K walk.

Herts 10K 2019 - Andrew Hughesman (left) ran for his late grandad. Herts 10K 2019 - Andrew Hughesman (left) ran for his late grandad.

Herts 10K 2019 - Andrew Hughesman and Emma Barry. Herts 10K 2019 - Andrew Hughesman and Emma Barry.

Herts 10K 2019 - fastest female runner Hannah Turner. Herts 10K 2019 - fastest female runner Hannah Turner.

You may also want to watch: