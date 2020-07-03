Harpenden Village Rotary appoints new president

John Murray is the new president of Harpenden Village Rotary Club Picture: Courtesy of Harpenden Villaage Rotary Club Archant

Harpenden Village Rotary Club has appointed a new president who will take over from David Nye.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Murray will has been given the role, having been part of the club since he moved to Harpenden in 2001.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “The core ethos of rotary is encapsulated in its motto, ‘service above self’.

“While serving and supporting the community, both locally and through our international contacts, may appear to be on hold at present, as a result of COVID-19, I can assure you that our club members are working behind the scenes to ensure that during my year we will be able to deliver on our remit.”

After a career including spells in the oil industry and running his own business, John was appointed chief executive of the Society of Maritime Industries.

This is not his first rotary presidency. He joined Darlington Rotary Club in the 1970s and was president in 1989-90. He has been a member of Harpenden Village Rotary Club since 2001.