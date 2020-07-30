Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

The list of restaurants and cafés in and around Harpenden that have signed up for the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme was released earlier this week.

The new scheme, which is set to launch on Monday, was announced by the government earlier this month. It will see customers receive 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks, up to the value of £10.

So where in Harpenden is offering the scheme? The list is as follows:

• Tahini, High Street

• Okka Café Eatery, High Street

• Zaza Harpenden, High Street

• Old Cock Inn, High Street

• Chef Peking, Church Green

• Lussmanns Harpenden, Leyton Road

• Graffiti Restaurant, Station Road

• Pasta Cibo, Harding Parade, Station Road

• Bar Azita, Harding Parade, Station Road

• Rothamsted Restaurant, West Common

• Bistro Gautier at The Amble Inn, Station Road

• Plough & Harrow, Southdown Road

• The White Horse, Redbourn Lane, Hatching Green

• Seb’s Kitchen, Southdown Road

• The Engineer, St Johns Road

• Harpenden Golf Club, Redbourn Lane

• Aldwickbury Park Golf Club, Piggottshill Lane

This list may be subject to change as more restaurants are added.

The scheme only applies on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August 3 and August 31.

You won’t need to present a voucher to use the scheme, and it can be used in conjunction with other offers and discounts.

Big chains, including Starbucks, Morrisons, Wetherspoon, Pizza Hut and Caffè Nero – alongside McMullen, Fullers and Greene King pubs – have also signed up to Eat Out to Help Out.

You can check individual websites for details on participating stores.