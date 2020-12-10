Resident in despair over ‘perpetual’ fly-tipping near her home

Published: 4:05 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 11:20 AM December 16, 2020

Dumped matresses and white goods, such as fridge-freezers, have created an 'eyesore' on a residential road in north Harpenden. Picture: Supplied - Credit: Archant

A north Harpenden resident has described being ‘at her wits end’ after persistent nuisance and environmental antisocial behaviour at a neighbouring address.

The resident has contacted St Albans district council to rectify a multitude of grievances at the property in question since 2008, including antisocial behaviour, breaching the terms of a tenancy agreement and illegally operating a waste transfer site from a domestic address.

The 56-year-old mother of three, who is also a full-time student at the University of Hertfordshire, told the Herts Advertiser that she didn’t know where to go, and felt that SADC were not properly or promptly dealing with her requests, even when she worried about her personal safety.

The council have visited the address numerous times over the last 12 years, and have taken photographs, but with no apparent immediate action as far as the resident is aware.

Speaking of the impact on her quality of life, she said that living on her road “inflicts misery”, is “embarrassing” and has left her feeling “ashamed”, and has left other neighbours unable to move out of the area due to not being able to sell their properties.

In a letter to Cllr Paul Cousin, the resident wrote: “I have the misfortune to live [near the address] and therefore am simply unable to not see what has been and is still taking place at this property.

“Over the 12 years that I have been a tenant in this road, I have witnessed the regular, perpetual dumping of all sorts of waste items onto the frontage of this property which occurs all year round, each and every year.”

Items predominantly left in the front garden of the property include mattresses and white goods, such as fridge-freezers.

She continued to say that in spite of a number of visits by council officers and letters being sent, nothing has changed.

A SADC spokesperson said: “A number of concerns have been raised with us concerning a property in the north Harpenden area.

“As always, we have investigated these concerns thoroughly and continue to do so. We have also engaged with nearby residents and, where appropriate, kept them informed of the actions we have been taking.

“As this is an individual case involving confidential matters, there is nothing more we can say about it.”