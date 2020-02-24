Harpenden woman celebrates 100th birthday

Beryl Leake celebrated her 100th birthday in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Harpenden resident has celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Former piano player, Beryl Leake, celebrated reaching a century this week at her home in Field House in Harpenden.

She moved to Field House along with her husband of 65 years, Donald, in 2016.

Beryl spent years developing a love for music as a piano teacher and has enjoyed playing music throughout her life. She celebrated her birthday in style with a tea party and live piano performance from her friend and musician, Kuniyo Hall.

Beryl enjoys socialising with her family, and has two children, along with five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Home manager April Parrott-Carter said: "It's always great fun celebrating residents' birthdays, and Beryl's celebration was particularly special as it's such a big milestone."

