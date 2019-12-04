Range Rovers stolen in spate of thefts in Harpenden

Harpenden residents are being asked to check their CCTV and doorbell cameras after two Range Rovers were stolen in the town last night - the latest in a spate of thefts.

One was stolen from Townsend Drive at around 12.35am, and a second was stolen from an address in Dalkeith Road - also in the early house of this morning.

Since November 22, there have been eight Range Rovers stolen from Harpenden, including the two last night. One was also stolen from Green Lane in St Albans on November 25, and was later recovered in Hemel Hempstead.

The other thefts took place in Farm Avenue on November 29, Park Mount on the night of December 1, The Deerings on November 22, Mount Park on the night of November 29, Southdown Road between the early hours of the morning on November 23 and the morning of November 24, and Aldwickbury Crescent on the night of November 28.

DI Warwick said: "We are now investigating a series of thefts of Range Rovers, which are being taken from addresses in Harpenden overnight.

"I'd encourage residents to think about extra security measures such as: park a second car in front of their Range Rover, park it preferably close to movement activated lights and use a crook lock.

"The newer vehicles come with trackers, but there may be options to either upgrade or install tracker systems. Ideally keep your keys in a faraday bag even when you are out of the house to avoid your key being cloned.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the offenders on their CCTV or video door cameras.

"I'd like to reiterate that we want to hear from anyone who sees people or vehicles acting suspiciously in their neighbourhood. Please provide descriptions of clothing and registration numbers of vehicles if you can.

"If you suspect a crime is about to take place, call 999. If you are reporting retrospectively, please call 101 or report online at herts.police.uk/report."