Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall © 2012 Suzanne Marshall

A Harpenden pub is giving away free drinks to anyone who brings their dog to the pub with them on National Dog Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Old Bell on Luton Road, which is part of the Chef & Brewer group, has announced the giveaway for National Dog Day on Monday, August 26.

You may also want to watch:

Dog-loving locals are invited to enjoy a complementary glass of their favourite drink on the day - all they have to do is bring their dog to the bar with them when ordering.

As well as a free drink for the owners, there will be treats for their dog to enjoy too.

General manager Marc Lafayette said: "We're a nation of dog-lovers and our four-legged friends make the perfect pub companions, especially after a long walk in the countryside.

"We're offering a special treat for Harpenden dog owners who just love spending time with their furry friends, by offering them a complimentary refreshing drink to enjoy while winding down and relaxing in the paw-fect setting."