Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

PUBLISHED: 16:44 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 20 August 2019

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

A Harpenden pub is giving away free drinks to anyone who brings their dog to the pub with them on National Dog Day.

The Old Bell on Luton Road, which is part of the Chef & Brewer group, has announced the giveaway for National Dog Day on Monday, August 26.

Dog-loving locals are invited to enjoy a complementary glass of their favourite drink on the day - all they have to do is bring their dog to the bar with them when ordering.

As well as a free drink for the owners, there will be treats for their dog to enjoy too.

General manager Marc Lafayette said: "We're a nation of dog-lovers and our four-legged friends make the perfect pub companions, especially after a long walk in the countryside.

"We're offering a special treat for Harpenden dog owners who just love spending time with their furry friends, by offering them a complimentary refreshing drink to enjoy while winding down and relaxing in the paw-fect setting."

