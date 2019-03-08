Harpenden properties to be scrutinised by council

Cllr Teresa Heritage is chairing the scrutiny committee to decide whether to purchase commerical properties in Harpenden.

A portfolio of commercial and residential properties in Harpenden is to be scrutinised by St Albans district council.

The council's planning, housing, resources and commercial scrutiny committee will meet on Monday, October 28, to decide whether to purchase the properties, which consist of 30 commercial units and 18 residential units.

The committee chair, Cllr Theresa Heritage, said: "There is concern that spending millions of pounds at what looks to be the top of the market prices is highly risky.

"High streets are struggling, house prices are falling and there are about to be thousands of new homes built locally.

"There was also no consultation with any Harpenden councillors, nor with Harpenden Town Council, to gain local knowledge."

Anyone wishing to speak at the meeting can contact scrutiny@stalbans.gov.uk.