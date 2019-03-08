Advanced search

Harpenden properties to be scrutinised by council

PUBLISHED: 08:59 26 October 2019

Cllr Teresa Heritage is chairing the scrutiny committee to decide whether to purchase commerical properties in Harpenden. Picture: David Hartnup

Cllr Teresa Heritage is chairing the scrutiny committee to decide whether to purchase commerical properties in Harpenden. Picture: David Hartnup

DAVID HARTNUP

A portfolio of commercial and residential properties in Harpenden is to be scrutinised by St Albans district council.

The council's planning, housing, resources and commercial scrutiny committee will meet on Monday, October 28, to decide whether to purchase the properties, which consist of 30 commercial units and 18 residential units.

The committee chair, Cllr Theresa Heritage, said: "There is concern that spending millions of pounds at what looks to be the top of the market prices is highly risky.

"High streets are struggling, house prices are falling and there are about to be thousands of new homes built locally.

"There was also no consultation with any Harpenden councillors, nor with Harpenden Town Council, to gain local knowledge."

Anyone wishing to speak at the meeting can contact scrutiny@stalbans.gov.uk.

St Albans corner café calls for customers

Cafe on the Corner. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Tributes paid to St Albans restaurateur who owned the Black Lion

Former St Albans pub landlord, Ken O'Gorman, has passed away aged 85. Picture: Supplied

Comment: £2 million for a flat? Well, this is Harpenden!

Not cheap: Harpenden's Welcombe House. Picture: Fairview New Homes

St Albans MP calls for 'dreadful' Rail Freight plan to be rescinded

St Albans MP Anne Main and Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden at a Rail Freight protest. Picture: Supplied

