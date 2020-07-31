Harpenden play areas set for £80,000 investment

Oakley Road play area is one of four in Harpenden that are now under the control of Harpenden Town Council. Picture: Google Archant

Play areas in Harpenden are set to receive an £80,000 revamp as the town council takes over ownership from the district council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harpenden Town Council has successfully taken over four play areas and open spaces in Wood End, Roundwood Lane, Oakley Road and Parva Close.

You may also want to watch:

It has now announced it will be funding new equipment for the Roundwood Lane and Wood End parks.

In addition to these investments, the town council anticipates being able to make environmental and biodiversity improvements in these spaces, in line with other open space management plans currently in place for its owned parks and green spaces.

Cllr Nicola Linacre, town mayor of Harpenden, said, “Bringing ownership and management of these parks to the town council will significantly benefit residents and play area users. We look forward to owning and investing in these valuable community assets.”