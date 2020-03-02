Harpenden Photographic Society welcomes all to upcoming exhibition

Poster Fascination. Picture: Brian Cooke. Archant

Harpenden Photographic Society (HPS) is set for its 84th annual exhibition, celebrating the work of its photographers.

Harpenden Photographic Society (HPS) annual exhibition in 2019. Picture: HPS. Harpenden Photographic Society (HPS) annual exhibition in 2019. Picture: HPS.

The works, ranging from landscape, portrait, macro, street, to sport and the natural world, will showcase inspirational images from local photographers.

HPS chairman Peter Stevens FRPS, said: "We're very excited to be able to showcase around 200 of the finest images from our HPS members, and look forward to welcoming everyone to come along and be inspired by the incredible photography on display. Our exhibition attendance seems to grow each year, and we look forward to hopefully continuing to break more records this year."

The 84th year of the exhibition takes place on Saturday, April 25 at High Street Methodist Church in Harpenden from 10am to 4.30pm.

HPS members will also be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions you might have about membership.

Red Symmetry. Picture: Peter Wilson. Red Symmetry. Picture: Peter Wilson.

Overflowing. Picture: Peter Stevens. Overflowing. Picture: Peter Stevens.

Polar Family. Picture: Anne Marie. Polar Family. Picture: Anne Marie.

Pantanal. Picture: Alison Asplin. . Pantanal. Picture: Alison Asplin. .

Black Country Canal. Picture: Paul Johnson. Black Country Canal. Picture: Paul Johnson.

A Spoonful of Blue. Picture: Steve Collins. A Spoonful of Blue. Picture: Steve Collins.

One Canada Square. Picture: Kimberley Robinson One Canada Square. Picture: Kimberley Robinson

Grisedale Beck. Picture: Roger Cave. Grisedale Beck. Picture: Roger Cave.

Deep in thought. Picture: Iain Fry. Deep in thought. Picture: Iain Fry.

